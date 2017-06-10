Treasurer says TC Debbie fallout to hit state budget

Treasurer Curtis Pitt flanked by Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Fisheries Minister Bill Byrne at Friday's fisheries announcement.

GLADSTONE residents will have to wait until Tuesday's state budget announcement to find out what's being directed our way during the next financial year and beyond.

Any budget goodies for Gladstone were being kept close to the chest of Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt at yesterday's $20million fisheries announcement.

Four full-time fisheries officers, part of a $20 million statewide package, were the only investment announced ahead of Mr Pitt's third state budget as treasurer.

"Whilst we've made a couple of announcements and (yesterday) is one of those, you're going to have to wait until Tuesday," Mr Pitt said.

"Ultimately this budget is about continuing the momentum that we now have in Queensland."

However, the Treasurer pointed out that the budget will cop a hit in excess of $1 billion as a result from Cyclone Debbie.

"We've got a great growth story in the state, albeit it's been damaged by Tropical Cyclone Debbie which has hit the economy to the tune of about $2 billion and we expect to see about a $1.1 billion impact on the fiscal side," he said.

"This budget is one that this government can be proud of and one that will tell people what to expect over the coming year and decade."