Treadmill challenge raising awareness for suicide prevention

WALKING FOR HOPE: Lisa Limpus and Vaughn Van Doren at Anytime Fitness Gladstone, ahead of their treadmill challenge. Matt Taylor GLA150518MILL

A WOMAN whose mental health was saved by exercise wants to use her experience to help others suffering from the black dog in Gladstone.

Lisa Limpus has shared her story, determined to change the sobering figures that every year more than 3000 people commit suicide.

"I lost my cousin last May here in Gladstone, he was in his late 20s," Lisa said.

"Everyone has been touched by suicide, it's happening everywhere."

Ms Limpus was diagnosed with depression in 2015 and says exercise saved her life.

"Exercise is the most underutilised anti-depressant there is," she said.

"That's why I became a personal trainer because exercise is the best medicine you can get."

Impressed with how much exercise helped her, Lisa decided to help others.

She started the BOOT Depression group in Biloela, hosting boot camps for people aged 12 and over who were battling with depression and anxiety.

Now she hopes to start similar boot camps in Gladstone.

In the meantime she has teamed up with Vaughn Van Doren, the manager of Anytime Fitness in the Nightowl Centre, to hold the Tread Together fundraiser for Suicide Prevention Australia.

The event, held on May 25 from 3pm, is a 24-hour treadmill challenge.

Mr Van Doren has also been touched by suicide, he lost one of his best mates in January at just 21.

"We'll have two treadmills going, but its not Vaughn and I walking for 24 hours, we're looking for people, clubs, businesses and groups to sign up and walk for a good cause," Ms Limpus said.

Each 15 minutes will cost $15 and they can walk or run for as long as they want, or nominate someone else to do it.

Lisa and Vaughn will be at the gym for the full 24 hours without sleep.

The pair are aiming to raise $10,000 for the charity.

"Suicide Prevention Australia run suicide and mental health programs throughout Australia," Ms Limpus said.

"I've used one of their programs and they really do make a difference."

"I wouldn't be doing this challenge if it wasn't close to my heart and we're hoping Gladstone will get behind us."

If you'd like to join the Treadmill Challenge visit the Tread Together website or Anytime Fitness or BOOT Depression Facebook pages.

You don't have to be a gym member to take part.

