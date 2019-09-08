'Treacherous': Harsh conditions for Gladstone firies

Multiple crews helped contain a fire at Yarwun on Sunday, September 8.

SEVERAL homes were under threat from two fires today as the Gladstone region sweltered through its first taste of the 2019 fire season.

For the fifth consecutive day a Mount Larcom fire continued to burn and today firefighters were also called to blazes at River Ranch near Calliope, Yarwun and in Barney Point.

Queensland Rural Fire Service area director Craig Magick said crews were battling "treacherous" conditions as they tried to gain access to fires in bushland.

Up to 20 crews were at work across the region, with 14 battling the Mount Larcom fire near Popenia Rd, which was estimated to be 900 hectares in size.

Water-bombing aircraft also helped fight the blaze.

Mr Magick said the Mount Larcom and Calliope fires did threaten a handful of properties, but crews were able to contain both fires.

"The conditions we're experiencing at the moment, the warmer than average temperatures, lower humidity and increased winds, they're not helping the situation," Mr Magick said.

"The Mount Larcom fire is burning in inaccessible country so the crews are walking in on foot to the fire line to physically put it out.

"It's in rugged terrain and the fire is quite a fair distance in ... they're working very hard in what are very hot conditions."

The fires at Yarwun and River Ranch started this morning and the Barney Point bushfire the early afternoon.

Mr Magick said it was believed one fire was sparked by a lawnmower.

He said the dry conditions also meant little water was available for water-bombing.

Fire services from NSW and Queensland raised the issue in the Australian Seasonal Bushfire Outlook in late August, which showed a massive stretch of the east coast from Gippsland to Townsville was at elevated fire risk this season.

The bushfire season started with a vengeance across the state this week, with 50 fires burning yesterday afternoon.

"Fortunately the water bombers were able to use water out of local dams, but water is scarce at the moment and it's a concern as we move into the summer period," Mr Magick said.

He said alternative non-potable water sources and ways to replenish supplies after water from dams was used were being investigated.

A fire ban for the Gladstone area has been extended until next Sunday.

Mr Magick said residents should postpone mowing, slashing, welding and grinding until the fire ban was lifted.

"If residents do need to undertake this work, make sure fire-fighting equipment is close by and to put off doing this until the late afternoon," he said.