TRAWLER TRAGEDY: Search for answers hampered by poor weather

TRAGEDY: The community memorial to the Dianne's crew at Round Hill Headland.

THE SALVAGE operation for the fishing vessel Dianne commenced yesterday off the 1770 coast - but poor weather is again hampering police in their attempt to find definitive answers to what happened the night it sank in Bustard Bay.

Salvage crew divers are currently attempting to rig the boat to allow it to be turned over on the ocean floor, a process that has been going on since yesterday morning.

The Dianne is lying on its roof under 30 metres of water, about five nautical miles off Round Hill Headland.

Inspector Darren Somerville said progress so far was slow, but today represented the best chance the crew had to right the boat.

"(The operation) is very weather-dependent, and after today the weather appears to be getting worse," Insp Somerville said.

"The vessel's obviously quite heavy, it's in 30 metres of water, and then also the tide affects it, the swell affects it, and the wind.

"It could be a number of days until we see the vessel re-floated."

Inspector Darren Somerville at 1770: Inspector Somerville outlines the difficulties faced by the salvage crew.

Once the Dianne is brought to the surface, it will need to be pumped out and made safe before it can be towed to Bundaberg Marina.

It will then be lifted out of the water to be inspected by police and Maritime Safety Queensland.

The bodies of two men were located inside the vessel in the days following its sinking.

They were later identified as 30-year-old fisherman Adam Hoffmann and the Dianne's skipper, 45-year-old Ben Leahy.

Four remaining crew members - Adam Bidner, Zachary Feeney, Chris Sammut and Eli Tonks - remain unaccounted for.

Fisherman Ruben McDornan was the sole survivor.

5 MILES OUT: The barge and tugboat sitting over the wreck of the Dianne are faintly visible from the 1770 coast. Andrew Thorpe

Inspector Somerville said the families of the trawler's crew were being informed of each development in the operation.

"They're obviously very keen to see why this event happened, why the vessel rolled over, and we're hopeful that we can give them as many answers as possible by re-floating it," he said.

"We do hope that we can find those four people... our divers are fairly confident that the vessel itself has been cleared, however they weren't able to check underneath the vessel.

"Once it's on the surface it will be a lot easier to search again through the vessel but also where it lies on the seabed.

"it's been a long operation and very emotional for many of the police involved."