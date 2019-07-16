Travelling tools on show at CNW Gladstone

TOOL TIME: CNW employees Holly Newton, manager Adam McFadzen, Stacey Fothergill and Letitia Delioglanis are preparing for the arrival of Makita's Tool Truck on Thursday.

TOOL TIME: CNW employees Holly Newton, manager Adam McFadzen, Stacey Fothergill and Letitia Delioglanis are preparing for the arrival of Makita's Tool Truck on Thursday. Mark Zita GLA150719MAKITA

TRADIES, are you in the market for some new tools for yourself or your business?

CNW Gladstone has brought back the Makita Travelling Tool Truck to the Gladstone region for an event this Thursday.

Event organiser Stacey Fothergill said the truck travels across Australia and makes a stop in the Harbour City once a year.

"It's completely decked out with every tool, outdoor power equipment - everything you can ever think of is on this truck,” Ms Fothergill said.

Customers are welcome to enter the truck and explore the full range of Makita tools.

"You can walk up, demo the tools and see what's on offer,” she said.

You are able to make a purchase if the item is in stock.

"You can always place an order for them (if they're not in stock).”

The most popular tool with customers is Makita's drill range, because of the vast array of different accessories available.

"You can get your batteries, drill kits, chargers (for them).

"With the tradies, the drill kits are the most popular item they buy.”

Makita's outdoor power equipment, such as leaf blowers and chainsaws, is also proving to be a big seller for CNW Gladstone.

A motorised wheelbarrow, which was a hit with customers last year, will also make an appearance.

"All the ones that we had, we sold them all out (last year),” Ms Fothergill said.

However, customers wanting to purchase the wheelbarrow can order one.

The event will also feature a chainsaw giveaway and an all-day barbecue.

The Tool Truck will be open from 8.30am at the CNW Gladstone carpark on Young St, Barney Point.

For more information, call 49706777.