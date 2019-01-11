Menu
TRAVELLING AUTHOR: Jenn McLeod.
The travelling novelist stopping by Gladstone

Gregory Bray
11th Jan 2019 12:45 PM
Jenn J. McLeod signed the contract for her first top selling novel 'A House for All Seasons', then began ticking more things off her bucket list.

"In 2014 I downsized from a farm in Coffs Harbour to a 25-foot caravan named Myrtle the Turtle," she said.

"I've been travelling and writing ever since."

This week the nomadic author is in Gladstone and will be talking about the joys and pitfalls of writing and publishing at the Gladstone City Library at 10am Saturday 12.

"At 50 years of age I was late to the writing game, but I've always been good with words," Ms McLeod said.

"I used to write poems and lyrics to songs when I was younger.

"But it wasn't until I wrote a story, which won't see the light of day, that I learned there was a lot more to the craft of writing."

 

TRAVELLING AUTHOR: Jenn McLeod will be at the Gladstone Regional Library Saturday morning with her latest novel.
She persisted and has penned five novels since 2013, the latest, A Place to Remember, is set in Queensland and follows the a family's trials and tribulations over four generations.

"I love writing about small country towns and the resilient, quirky characters with big hearts who live in them," she said.

"A Place to Remember was inspired by the stunning landscape around Mt Hedlow north of Rockhampton."

Ms McLeod plans to keep travelling and writing but admits "It's nice to have an occasional break from Myrtle."

For more information visit her website.

