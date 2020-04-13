Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
People Leaving Hotels
People Leaving Hotels
News

Travellers step out after 14-day lockdown

by Cormac Pearson
13th Apr 2020 11:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANOTHER group of travellers have rejoined the general population after 14 days in quarantine at Brisbane'sNovotel Airport Hotel.

A group of four young travellers emerged from the hotel with a spring in their step, to be greeted by happy parents.

James Barron had no complaints about his experience, saying it was "really good"."

Joy upon leaving quarantine at Brisbane’s Novotel hotel near the airport. Picture: Attila Csaszar/AAP
Joy upon leaving quarantine at Brisbane’s Novotel hotel near the airport. Picture: Attila Csaszar/AAP

"It was free really decent food, on the first night it was a wagyu steak dinner with fries and salad," Mr Barron said

"We were really lucky because we had adjoining rooms, so we could hang out together, watch movies and exercise."

They are excited to get home to go for walks, see wildlife and satisfy their 14 day food cravings.

"We've got ducks that live nearby and come into our back yard, so it'll be good to see the ducks, as random as that is," Mr Barron said.

Originally published as Travellers step out after 14-day lockdown

More Stories

compulsory isolation coronavirus hotel travellers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Facilities needed for Marine operations

        premium_icon Facilities needed for Marine operations

        News A tender is up for grabs with the department of Transport and Main Roads.

        Food packs delivered to vulnerable locals during pandemic

        premium_icon Food packs delivered to vulnerable locals during pandemic

        Health Roseberry Qld provides food support and remote counselling

        Doctors ramp up bid to add fluoride to water supply

        premium_icon Doctors ramp up bid to add fluoride to water supply

        Health Medical authority to approach councillors in dental health bid

        Dry air cools region for Easter

        premium_icon Dry air cools region for Easter

        News A cool snap hit over the weekend as temps dropped to 20C. Find out what weather is...