Passenger’s note stuns border control

This handwritten note from an anonymous traveller was sent to the border officials, along with a $10 note. Picture: Border Services NOR

Only in Canada.

Canadian customs officers at a port of entry on the border of Ontario and the US state of Minnesota received an interesting handwritten letter from a visitor who had crossed into the country last year.

"Attention Customs," the letter to Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) read, according to Fox News.

"Please accept this $10.00 for duty on an item I neglected to declare in 2018. Thank you."

Enclosed with the note was a $10 note.

The letter was delivered to the CBSA, but the envelope had no return address, no signature and no other information in regards to what the delinquent item was.

"Everyone was rather surprised because it doesn't happen very often as far as we can tell," CBSA spokesperson Chris Kealey said to Canada's CBC.

Mr Kealey said the envelope came from the Ontario city of Thunder Bay, north of the port at Pigeon River that had received the letter.

The traveller had originally said they had nothing to declare … but their conscience got the better of them.

The money will be kept as revenue for the government, Mr Kealey told Fox News.

"The money goes into the general revenue fund for the government. But what is odd is it was filed under a revenue code called 'conscience money'," he said.

"So we were surprised to get the note, but we were surprised that there existed this code, too."

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission