Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Qld to stockpile PPE as state records no new cases
Qld to stockpile PPE as state records no new cases
News

Travel bubble unlikely as Qld stockpiles PPE

by Jack McKay
25th Jun 2020 9:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE have been no new cases of coronavirus overnight in Queensland, with only two active cases in the entire state.

The Government today announced that it would establish a strategic stockpile of protective medical equipment for any future pandemic.

There have now been more than 340,000 tests since the outbreak began.

"To go eight days with zero cases is cause for celebration," Deputy Premier Steven Miles said.

Well done, Queensland - it’s been seven days with zero new cases. Now let’s continue to keep Queensland safe. Keep...

Posted by Annastacia Palaszczuk MP on Wednesday, 24 June 2020


Mr Miles said the Government would look at new cases across one and two incubation periods to consider the risks before reopening the borders.

He said it was in everyone's interest for Victoria to get on top of its community transmissions.

"We are monitoring the situation there very closely," he said.

Mr Miles said the Prime Minister had previously said he did not want states entering into travel bubbles.

Mr Miles insisted the move would be difficult for police to enforce.

"That's an unlikely scenario," he said.

Originally published as Travel bubble unlikely as Qld stockpiles PPE

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks ppe queensland travel bubble

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cost of Gladstone’s CCTV systems revealed

        premium_icon Cost of Gladstone’s CCTV systems revealed

        News Seventeen locations around the region are monitored by council.

        REVEALED: Extent of rubbish found in our reef

        premium_icon REVEALED: Extent of rubbish found in our reef

        Environment A new report shows the types and amount of debris found on beaches and islands...

        FLASHBACK: 1949 in the pages of The Observer

        premium_icon FLASHBACK: 1949 in the pages of The Observer

        News Take a look at some of the front page stories of December 1949.

        $2.7m water reservoir works begin

        premium_icon $2.7m water reservoir works begin

        News Gladstone Regional Council says water drainage may be visible as work begins on the...