Travel bill shows Butcher spent more than $19k in one year

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher has spent almost $19,500 in travel expenses in the past financial year. Mike Richards GLA190717WORK

A $19,404.93 travel bill, including $4700 worth of airfares to Perth, was racked up by Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher during the past financial year.

Between July 1 last year and June 30 this year Mr Butcher spent $10,577.33 on flights, $4500 in daily travel allowances, $378.50 on car hire, $3893.70 on taxis and $55.40 on other expenses.

Mr Butcher said his four-day trip to Perth, the heftiest of all airfares, was part of a delegation with other Queensland MPs to see how Western Australia Parliament runs.

Explaining his travel expenses, Mr Butcher said Gladstone people were well aware it was "very expensive" to fly out of the region.

The figures released in the State Government's annual report last Friday on travel expenditure show Mr Butcher's travel during his time as Gladstone's member and the chair of the agricultural and environment committee.

There were 14 trips lodged by Mr Butcher this year, including to Toowoomba, Proserpine, Mackay and Weipa.

"We're very restricted on our flights from Gladstone and it's getting more expensive," he said.

"We try to book flights in advance whenever we can but sometimes you do have to book at the last minute, and they're the ones that really bite.

"Parliament is not in Gladstone, I need to get to Brisbane, it's part of the job."

His travel bill for 2016 - 17 was more than $10,000 cheaper than the previous year, when he took 41 trips from Gladstone to Brisbane and back again at a cost of $30,989.

"I want to spend as much time as possible in my own electorate and I could drive (to Brisbane), but that's seven hours each way, which takes out a day of being out in the electorate," he said.

The largest travel bill of all Queensland MPs was from independent Member for Cook, Bill Gordon who claimed $63,000.

Gladstone's former independent MP Liz Cunningham was one of 20 former politicians who made no claims in taxpayer-funded travel during the past financial year.

The lucrative scheme of allowing former MPs to claim travel will end in December next year, following a 2014 decision by the Queensland Independent Remuneration Tribunal to close it, as the scheme was too costly and the public did not support it.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, who represents Agnes Water and parts of Bundaberg, spent more than $25,000 in travel.

He spent $11,611 on flights, $439 on car hire, $5848 on taxis, $6435 in daily travel allowances and spent $1176 on other associated travel costs.

Mr Bennett defended his travel expenses saying his "important portfolio" requires him to meet obligations across the state.

"This includes meetings with stakeholders to develop alternative policies," he told the NewsMail.

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson spent $787 on taxis to and from Brisbane Airport and Parliament House.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga claimed $5901 and Callide's Jeff Seeney claimed $17,422.