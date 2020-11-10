Menu
A glamorous travel agent has been banned from driving after she was caught drunk behind the wheel. And she blamed COVID-19 for the offence.
Crime

Travel agent beauty blames COVID for DUI

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
10th Nov 2020 4:27 PM
A travel agent's stress at being stood down from her job due to the COVID-19 pandemic led her to lose track of how many drinks she had consumed before getting behind the wheel, a court has heard.

Windaroo woman Erin Jade Rietdyk, 23, pleaded guilty in Beenleigh Magistrates Court to a single charge of driving over the general alcohol limit.

The court heard the offence occurred on July 5 about 7.55pm on Beenleigh Beaudesert Rd.

Patrolling police intercepted Rietdyk's red Holden Cruze for a licence check and breath test.

Rietdyk returned a reading of 0.073.

Windaroo woman Erin Jade Rietdyk, 23. Picture: Facebook
Windaroo woman Erin Jade Rietdyk, 23. Picture: Facebook

In court, Rietdyk told Magistrate Michael O'Driscoll she was under "copious amounts of stress" at the time due to being stood down from her job, which, according to her Facebook account, was at Flight Centre, a chain which was crippled by the closure of borders.

Rietdyk said she had not eaten before driving, which increased her reading, but acknowledged she had made a "poor judgment call" regardless of other factors.

"I did not feel intoxicated," she said.

"I was trying to monitor my alcohol consumption."

Rietdyk was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

The court heard she was not eligible for a work licence as she had previously driven while unlicensed.

