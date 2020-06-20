‘Traumatised’: Family open up on scary incident

Mr Byrnes woke up to a vehicle crashing into his house in Vincent. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A Townsville family who were awoken by a stolen car thumping into their house this morning have spoken about the traumatising ordeal.

Police have charged a 30-year-old man with multiple serious offences after a stolen vehicle crashed into a residence in Vincent just before 6.30am.

It is alleged the man forced his way into a Blaxland Crescent residence around 4am before threatening a man and woman inside the house.

During the incident, the man allegedly threw furniture around and smashed a glass table.

When a 34-year-old man, who was at the address, attempted to leave in his car, the man allegedly opened the driver's door and forced him out of the car before stealing it and driving off.

Police located the stolen car, a white Nissan Navara, in Clement Crescent after it crashed into the front of a residence.

The man attempted to flee the scene before being arrested and transported to Townsville Hospital as a precaution.

Mr Byrnes, who lives in the Clement Crescent house the vehicle smashed into, said he was woken up by the car screaming down the road.

"I heard the screeching of tyres and then I heard the bang," Mr Byrnes said.

"I got off the bed and I felt the whole house shutter, and I was like "someone has run into the house.

"So I ran out of my room, told the kids to stay inside and ran to the bottom of the stairs and by that time he was jumping the fence and the officers were already onto him. They were there, on the spot."

Mr Byrnes said the children of his partner, who were in the house at the time, were shaken by the incident.

"They were a bit traumatised, they're not too bad now," he said.

"They were a bit scared more than anything that there mum wasn't here. She was up walking Castle Hill this morning.

"The police were able to reassure them they were safe. The initial wake up was the most scary thing for the kids."

While the vehicle ended up smashing against the base of their home, Mr Byrnes was thankful the damage wasn't as bad as it could have been.

"It got airborne from the cement around the garden and when it landed it dove into the ground and stopped it's momentum.

"It also took out a big tree and the police said if it hadn't have lost it's wheel from that it would have ended up three or four metres through the house. It was going at a great speed."

"It was about 30cm from hitting our four-wheel drive. It pretty much just missed everything that was important."

The 30-year-old Garbutt man involved in the incident has been charged with one count of robbery, three counts of wilful damage and one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, evade police, driving whilst disqualified and obstruct police.

He is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on Monday.

Originally published as 'Traumatised': Family open up on scary incident