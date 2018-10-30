Victims of trauma will be heard at free workshop

Brigitte Geenen, Director of Gladstone Women's Health Centre which will host two free workshops, one about dealing with trauma and another about talking to mum about dealing with the issue of child sex abuse.

Brigitte Geenen, Director of Gladstone Women's Health Centre which will host two free workshops, one about dealing with trauma and another about talking to mum about dealing with the issue of child sex abuse. Matt Taylor GLA291018GWHC

WOMEN who have dealt with trauma are invited to a free workshop starting today.

The two-day Trauma Unplugged workshop will be held at the Gladstone Women's Health Centre.

Centre director Brigitte Geenen said she wanted trauma victims to understand they were not alone.

"In our counselling sessions women come in and they talk about these things, and you see a trend ... we always listen to the needs of the women," Dr Geenen said.

She said the workshop was ideal for trauma victims and also for people who spent time or worked with those experiencing trauma.

"It will be a comprehensive understanding of trauma symptoms and how people can function afterwards," Dr Geenen said.

"Several categories of trauma will be covered: Acute - a single isolated event, or Chronic - which is repeated and prolonged, Complex - which is from exposure to multiple traumatic events from an early age."

She said Trauma Unplugged would also cover self care practices and building resilience.

The centre will hold a session on child sexual abuse on Friday, which Dr Geenen said would teach parents protective behaviours and how to support children who had experienced abuse.

"Sometimes kids can experience something and they may not know where to go with those feelings or they may not be able to open up and talk about those things," she said.

Trauma Unplugged will run today and tomorrow from 9.30am-1pm at Gladstone Women's Health Centre on Tank St.

The Protective Behaviours Information Session will run on Friday from 11am-noon.

You can just turn up or phone the centre on 49791456.