Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jessica Conroy researched and found teachers trained to understand trauma tend to run more relaxed classrooms than their counterparts
Jessica Conroy researched and found teachers trained to understand trauma tend to run more relaxed classrooms than their counterparts
News

Trauma training leads to more relaxed class

Sam Reynolds
17th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TEACHERS trained to understand trauma tend to run a more relaxed classroom, according to CQUniversity student Jessica Conroy.

Throughout her 15 years of teaching, Mrs Conroy said she realised children’s difficult behaviour was never intentional.

“You have to dig deeper. There’s always a reason children behave the way they do,” she said.

The inspiration for her research came from the works of Dr Bruce Perry who works with traumatised children in the United States, and so began the 12-month study as part of a Master of Clinical Psychology.

“Teachers need to know more about trauma because it changes the way they teach when they understand it,” she said.

Mrs Conroy focused on remote and regional teachers and, with the support of the Rockhampton Catholic Diocese, she surveyed teachers from Mackay to Bundaberg and out to Longreach.

The research led to the construction of a trauma aware classroom management model and showed that as teachers become more relaxed in their classroom management practice, they improve students’ attachment, security and regulation of emotion and decrease their risk of further traumatisation.

More controlling teachers have the opposite effect.

“If you have a child that’s been through some kind of trauma and they forget their homework and you yell at them, it’s going to trigger them and perhaps make them dissociate,” she said.

According to the research, a relaxed classroom included making students more involved in decisions about their own learning.

“Teachers with higher trauma knowledge tended to be more fluid, allowing movement breaks and more time to process and encouraging students to sit where they felt most comfortable and safe,” she said.

“They tended to speak rather than shout and be less punitive in general.”

Mrs Conroy completed her thesis in 2019 under the supervision of CQUniversity senior lecturer Dr Karen Klockner.

The project earned a prize from the Australian Psychological Society, which included an invitation to present a poster at the APS national conference in Brisbane later this year.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone’s puzzle piece in massive microplastics study

        premium_icon Gladstone’s puzzle piece in massive microplastics study

        Environment The study follows research in Scotland waters which came back with shocking results.

        • 17th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Disheartening’: Low act against charity

        premium_icon ‘Disheartening’: Low act against charity

        Crime A Gladstone charity has had thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen off...

        Biofuel summit for Gladstone

        premium_icon Biofuel summit for Gladstone

        News Bio Based Aviation and Marine Fuels summit set for Gladstone.

        ’Very proud’: Top academic acheivement runs in the family

        premium_icon ’Very proud’: Top academic acheivement runs in the family

        Education A TOOLOOA State School student has been recognised as one of the highest achievers...