Trauma training leads to more relaxed class

Jessica Conroy researched and found teachers trained to understand trauma tend to run more relaxed classrooms than their counterparts

Jessica Conroy researched and found teachers trained to understand trauma tend to run more relaxed classrooms than their counterparts

TEACHERS trained to understand trauma tend to run a more relaxed classroom, according to CQUniversity student Jessica Conroy.

Throughout her 15 years of teaching, Mrs Conroy said she realised children’s difficult behaviour was never intentional.

“You have to dig deeper. There’s always a reason children behave the way they do,” she said.

The inspiration for her research came from the works of Dr Bruce Perry who works with traumatised children in the United States, and so began the 12-month study as part of a Master of Clinical Psychology.

“Teachers need to know more about trauma because it changes the way they teach when they understand it,” she said.

Mrs Conroy focused on remote and regional teachers and, with the support of the Rockhampton Catholic Diocese, she surveyed teachers from Mackay to Bundaberg and out to Longreach.

The research led to the construction of a trauma aware classroom management model and showed that as teachers become more relaxed in their classroom management practice, they improve students’ attachment, security and regulation of emotion and decrease their risk of further traumatisation.

More controlling teachers have the opposite effect.

“If you have a child that’s been through some kind of trauma and they forget their homework and you yell at them, it’s going to trigger them and perhaps make them dissociate,” she said.

According to the research, a relaxed classroom included making students more involved in decisions about their own learning.

“Teachers with higher trauma knowledge tended to be more fluid, allowing movement breaks and more time to process and encouraging students to sit where they felt most comfortable and safe,” she said.

“They tended to speak rather than shout and be less punitive in general.”

Mrs Conroy completed her thesis in 2019 under the supervision of CQUniversity senior lecturer Dr Karen Klockner.

The project earned a prize from the Australian Psychological Society, which included an invitation to present a poster at the APS national conference in Brisbane later this year.