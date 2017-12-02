Trauma Teddies to make more smiles this Christmas season

TEDDY CUDDLES: Gladstone Central State School students say goodbye to their Trauma Teddies before handing them over to Gladstone Police, who will give them to less fortunate children.

TEDDY CUDDLES: Gladstone Central State School students say goodbye to their Trauma Teddies before handing them over to Gladstone Police, who will give them to less fortunate children. Caroline Tung

GLADSTONE State School students were just a little bit sad to let go of their Trauma Teddies yesterday morning.

The Year 5-6 students presented the soft toys to police and firefighters yesterday at a school assembly.

The officers will hand out the teddies to children while they are on duty.

Year 5 student Maddison Vane, 10, said she understood what her fairy teddy bear could mean to children going through tough times.

"When they cuddle it, it will help them stop thinking about pain," she said.

MAKING SMILES: Gladstone Central State School grade five student Maddison Vane, 10, hopes her fairy teddy bear will bring smiles to a child going through trauma. Caroline Tung

Gladstone police Constable Melissa Shepherd has delivered Trauma Teddies to children for two years, including at road accidents and on domestic violence jobs.

She said she finds it a rewarding experience.

"To see the smile on the kid's face and the attention that was drawn away from what was going on to this lovely little bear was just great to see," Constable Shepherd said.

On behalf of the Gladstone Police Station, Constable Shepherd reminded the community to look after each other and stay safe during the holiday season.

LESSEN THE PAIN: Gladstone Police Station constable Melissa Shepherd will deliver bears to children while on the job. Caroline Tung

Station officer at the Gladstone Fire Station, Simon Pearson, has been delivering bears from fire trucks for more than two decades.

"It always make you feel good when you can give a kid something that'll put a smile on their face," he said.

"On a few occasions when there's been three kids in the car, we'd give them one each without a fight breaking out."

Officer Pearson said while it's important to enjoy yourself over Christmas, do not speed, wear your seatbelt and don't drink and drive.