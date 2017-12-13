TRASH FIGHT: Fishos vs council in rubbish battle

IT STINKS: One of the bins at the boat ramp.

IT STINKS: One of the bins at the boat ramp. Wayne Bonham

A STINKY battle about council services at Seventeen Seventy has reared its head again.

The bins at the Seventeen Seventy boat ramp have caused problems for two years, with tensions boiling over in January 2016 when the council removed them because of illegal dumping.

While they were returned shortly after, new complaints have been made recently about the "putrid” state the bins were left in and their relocation to a carpark, about 100 metres away from the boat ramp.

Agnes Water resident and recreational fisherman Wayne Bonham said the relocation of the bins made them a "cosy little spot” for illegal dumpers.

The Gladstone Regional Council said they were moved for "visual amenity reasons and to minimise the impact on adjoining food premises”.

Mr Bonham said within a week of the bins being relocated he saw batteries and "toxic waste” dumped in them.

"We have no boat ramp facilities already compared to anything you have in Gladstone, and then on top of that, the council go and do these little things that just upset people,” Mr Bonham said.

"All we want are bins that are serviced and sterilised every day and are of a sufficient size.”

A council spokesperson said the bins were serviced seven days a week.

Asked what the council can do to prevent further illegal dumping, a spokesperson said: "Council has installed signage directing members of the public to the Agnes Water Transfer Station and will continue to monitor the site.”

Mr Bonham worries the issue could prevent fishermen and boaties visiting the region.

"I'm getting tired of working with (the council),” he said. "You try to be honest and upfront and then they hit you with one up the left side, that's what I call it.”