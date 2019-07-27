Menu
Roxy Tickle enjoying the beautiful Northern Rivers weather with softball teammates Shay Kelly and Lauren Forrester in Lismore. Marc Stapelberg
Trans woman happy to be part of Masters Games

Javier Encalada
27th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
LISMORE resident Roxy Tickle will compete in the Masters Games 2019 with her softball team, where she has found an inclusive environment to enjoy sports as a trans woman.

The bookkeeper said she had not played softball for more than 25 years.

"Being accepted into the Masters Games has given me the incentive to get fit again," she said.

The Masters Games and the Australian Sports Anti-doping Authority (ASADA) helped her in the process.

"I was asked to first consult ASADA as one of my hormones is sometimes used by some to mask their use of steroids - in my case it blocks my testosterone, bringing it down to normal female range," she explained.

"The Games organisers were welcoming, and invited me to register."

She wanted to ensure competitors don't feel there was any unfair advantages for her.

"Reducing my testosterone by this much means my muscles have lost much of their strength, but not their weight, so I am now moving a body around that has packed on substantial female fat but has far less strength. This means I need to try much harder than my team mates."

The council's Tourism and Events Manager Mitch Lowe welcomed her into the competition.

"We wholeheartedly welcome Roxy just as we would any other player that shares our ethos of enjoying fun and friendship through sport."

The 11th Lismore Masters Games will be held September 27-29.

