Trampoline on road, debris strewn after whopping 300mm deluge

THE wet, windy weather event at Agnes Water was enough to hurl a trampoline in to the middle of the street in the Points North estate.

Leisa Trickett, owner of Cafe Discovery, found the trampoline in the street this morning on her way to work.

It follows a deluge of about 300mm of rain in the past 24 hours across the Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy regions.

"It was really howling and crashing all night," she said.

"It was a bit surreal, seeing (the trampoline) sitting in the middle of the road."

Ms Trickett posted photos of the trampoline on the Agnes Water Community Facebook Page before a nearby resident claimed it, surprised by the finding.

"There's lots of debris around and trees down in yards," Ms Trickett said.

At Captain Creek Jennie Ryan "close to 300mm" has drenched her property in 24 hours.

She and husband Robert are flooded in, but she said thankfully their home is slightly elevated, protecting it from the wet weather.

"Our front paddock is half full of water, and that's very unusual," she said.

Mrs Ryan had plans to be in Gladstone today for an art class and a visit to the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum - but they have now been postponed to another day.

"Virtually everyone in this area is blocked in," she said.

But, like Ms Trickett, Mrs Ryan said she was not too concerned.

"If it was a cyclone then it might be concerning, but it's quite gentle now and not too windy, you don't like it but that's just life."

Ms Trickett said residents were helping others stay safe and posting road flooding warnings online.

"It's a common weather event in Queensland, you just live with it and hope people read the warnings and stay safe," she said.