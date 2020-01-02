Menu
Trains on the Cleveland line have been suspended due to overhead power line problems. PICTURE: AAP/David Clark
Trains suspended due to overhead powerline concerns

by Kara Sonter
2nd Jan 2020 9:46 AM

COMMUTERS into Brisbane City from the southeast have faced huge delays this morning following suspension of trains on the Cleveland line.

Cleveland line trains have been suspended between Cleveland and Lindum stations this morning following problems with overhead power lines.

TransLink advised that alternative transport had been arranged for commuters, including a fleet of buses.

The problem arose just after 4.30am and continues to pose an issue.

It comes the 8.06am train between Manly and Central stations was cancelled due to a signalling problem.

