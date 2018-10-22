Navy cadets get hands on for annual assessment

ON PARADE: (L to R, F to B) Gladstone navy cadets Koen Kesteven, Tylor Schultz, Braydon Berger, Fraser Honnan, Jayden Pollack, Spencer Soane and Rov Malig provided the guard as part of the annual assessment.

ON PARADE: (L to R, F to B) Gladstone navy cadets Koen Kesteven, Tylor Schultz, Braydon Berger, Fraser Honnan, Jayden Pollack, Spencer Soane and Rov Malig provided the guard as part of the annual assessment. Glen Porteous

GLADSTONE navy cadets were trim, taut and squared away yesterday for their training ship annual assessment.

Boots had a mirror polish and brass buffed to shine as the rank and file showed off their mettle to both military and civilian dignitaries.

Guard commander, Leading Seaman Koen Kesteven enjoyed his two-and-half years with the navy cadets and saw it as preparation to a possible naval career.

"It's pretty cool to do this and command some of the best navy cadets here," LS Kesteven said.

"Everyone here seemed impressed with our effort, we put a lot of work in for it and I might join the Royal Australian Navy as a marine engineer.

"The good thing about navy cadets is they teach you leadership, teamwork, life skills and communication."

Training ship Gladstone commanding officer, Lieutenant Brad Lawson, said the day was an efficiency test for the cadets.

"There will be activities on safety, ceremonial and numbers we have for presentation parade of the cadets," Lt Lawson said.

It will also include leadership, drill performance, teamwork and correct uniform dress.

The navy cadets were then required to show to a crowd of parents and dignitaries some of the skills they have learnt so far during their training.

The cadets parade every Monday night and is open to age groups of

12 to 19.