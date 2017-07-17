25°
Training awards showcase our best

Tegan Annett
17th Jul 2017
Five of 11 winners at CQ Regional Training Awards from Gladstone.
Five of 11 winners at CQ Regional Training Awards from Gladstone. Contributed

GLADSTONE'S leaders in vocational education and training took on some of the best in Central Queensland on Saturday night and came out on top.

Five of the 11 winners at the Central Queensland Regional Queensland Training Awards were from Gladstone.

The winners will take on the best in the state, at the Queensland-wide awards on September 1 in Brisbane.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said it was a good result, considering the region came away without any awards at the same event last year.

"We came back from last year's awards and I spoke to some people and industries like QAL and asked them what's happening with the training awards,” he said.

"It's always been the pinnacle of training to win these awards and training is what we do best here in Gladstone. "They were just so focused on getting their businesses right that they hadn't been celebrating their training.”

Minister for Training and Skills Yvette D'Ath said the annual awards program highlighted excellence, best practice and innovation in the sector.

Our winners:

Apprentice of the Year: NRG Gladstone Power Station's Dallas Brown

Trainee of the Year: GAGAL'S Helene Schmidt

Vocational Student of the Year: Gladstone Ports Corporation's Krysta Greer

VET Teacher or Trainer of the Year: Tannum Sands State High School's Tamra Costello

Equity VET Student of the Year: Gladstone Regional Council's David Ostrofski

Community Training Initiative of the Year: Gladstone Engineering Alliance

Large Employer of the Year: Queensland Alumina Limited

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  cq gladstone region training awards winners

