‘It’s buggered’: Trainers demand Ipswich track closure

Trainers have made a request to Racing Queensland that the Ipswich track be closed immediately and all scheduled meetings transferred to another venue in the wake of today's meeting being abandoned.

Ipswich received 12mm of rain in the 24 hours leading up to today's meeting and was deemed unsafe for racing following an inspection this morning.

Top trainer Kelly Schweida launched a blistering attack on the Ipswich track debacle, which has now raged on for many months.

"It's embarrassing. How do you ring an owner and say they've had half an inch of rain, the races are off?" Schweida said.

The straight of the Ipswich track. Trainers say the track is buggered.. Pics Tara Croser.

"They then ask why? And all you can say is the track's buggered.

"We've got yearling sales coming up next week, you are trying to get people into the industry and the races are off because they've had 12mm of rain. It's embarrassing when people see this.

"Owners pay a lot of money to have these horses trained and if there's no races there's no prizemoney.

" It is just ridiculous. You are dumbstruck when they say the races are off."

Schweida said his anger was not directed at Ipswich's course manager Sean Tou, but the need for a major renovation and injection of funds from Racing Queensland to fix the problem was long overdue.

"I would not be a course ranger for all the tea in China," he said. "I'm certainly not blaming the poor old course ranger. He's doing a good job for what he's working with and the track looks beautiful.

"I very rarely whinge about tracks because I know it is a difficult job.

"I don't know who to blame but it is embarrassing for Queensland racing. It is a terrible situation."

Trainer Kelly Schweida says the track is “buggered”. Picture: (AAP Image/Tertius Pickard



The Queensland branch of the Australian Trainer's Association has requested the meeting scheduled for Ipswich next Wednesday to be moved to another venue and to then reschedule at least the next month.

"Then they need to throw every available resource to Ipswich in expertise and money," the ATA's Cameron Partington said.

"This is not a surprise to us, as the writing has been on the wall for months. Band-aids and crossed fingers have not worked.

"It should be our biggest concern and focus right now."

Trainers have asked that the Ipswich track be closed. Pics Tara Croser.



Ipswich Turf Club General Manager Brett Kitching said there was no surprise Friday's meeting was abandoned, because it is a well-established fact the track does not drain quickly.

"It is a clay base and the water does not get through the clay," he said.

"We have been trying to do a lot of work getting more cushion into the track and that is working.

"But to solve the drainage problems you would need to put a sandy loam surface of perhaps a foot and then re-turf on top of that.

"That is a process that would take several months and over the past few years (with Eagle Farm being out of play), that just hasn't been possible."

Kitching said the drainage problems date back to remedial works carried out in 2014. In the wake of the 2011 floods, the Ipswich track developed a number of undulations, which were levelled in works carried out by Racing Queensland, but required the removal of the top cushioning layer to do so.

"We have known for a long time that if you get half an inch of rain leading into a meeting, the surface simply won't drain quickly enough," he said.