Trainees looking at bright future after graduation

Tamera Fewquandie, Jymeekah Blackman, Shaquille Stow and Kyeema Beezley are the third group to successfully graduate from Gladstone Ports Corporation's Cross Industry Operations program since it started in 2016.

Four Gladstone trainees celebrated with a cause after graduating from an intense 18-month program on Thursday.

The traineeship is designed to support the region’s future Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian South Sea Islander leaders in their journey from education and training to employment and equip them with invaluable skills in operational areas.

GPC Indigenous affairs adviser Lee-ann Dudley has watched the trainees grow over the past year-and-a half as they rotated through the five different areas of work.

She said the traineeship was all about empowering our next generation of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian South Sea Islander leaders.

“The program is one-of-a-kind to equip trainees with a hands-on experience across GPC‘s broad range of operations,” Ms Dudley said.

“Students are exposed to skills in administration, building services, marine operations, horticulture and warehouse supply,” she said.

Executive general manager People & Community Rowen Winsor said the traineeship gave the students a taste of different work opportunities.

“We’re so proud of what these future leaders have achieved and how far they’ve come in a variety of work,” Ms Winsor said.

“They can now venture into the workforce with world class training under their belts.”