Trainees looking at bright future after graduation

SUCCESS: Gladstone Ports Corporation's people, community and sustainability general manager Rowen Winsor, Indigenous affairs advisor Lee-ann Dudley, Dahna King, Danika Renz, Rikarra Benjamin, Ryley Creamer, mentoring and liaison officer Allen Craigie and acting CEO Craig Walker at the graduation. Contributed

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation's Cross Industry Operations traineeship program continues to bear fruit after the successful graduation of another batch of trainees.

The 18-month program allows trainees to work in various departments throughout the business, gaining valuable skills in administration, warehouse operations, building services, parks and recreation and marine operations.

Dahna King, Danika Renz, Rikarra Benjamin and Ryley Creamer became the second graduating group since the program started in 2016.

Another trainee - Marni Broomham - secured a role at Emerald during the program.

GPC people, community and sustainability general manger Rowen Winsor said the program was designed to support the region's future Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian South Sea Islander leaders in their journey from education and training to employment and career pathways.

"Our traineeship is unique. It exposes the trainees to a vast range of roles and skills across GPC, while giving them an opportunity to tap into the knowledge of our employees with more than 40 years' experience,” Ms Winsor said.

GPC Indigenous affairs advisor Lee-ann Dudley said the traineeship was about empowering not only our emerging Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian South Sea Islander leaders but also their families and community.

Trainee Rikarra Benjamin, who has been successful in securing a position with CQ Diesel Fitting, said the traineeship provided her with invaluable skills and learnings that she will carry with her throughout her career.

"I've learned so much about myself, from what I do and do not like, how to work with people of all age ranges and mostly who I am and aspire to as an Indigenous woman,” Ms Benjamin said.

"GPC ensured my cultural roots were never forgotten and that I stood proud on the land that I walk and work on.”

Applications for the next traineeship closed in July.