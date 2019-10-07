Trainees eager to learn more at GPC

Gladstone Ports Corporation's mentoring and liaison officer Allen Craigie, Human Resources specialist Gail Williams, People, Community and Sustainability general manager Rowen Winsor, Organisational Development specialist Greg Seeds with trainees Janet Slattery, Shaquille Stow, Jymeekah Blackman, Kyeema Beezley, Tamera Fewquandie indigenous affairs Adviser Lee-ann Dudley, employee relations Advis

Gladstone Ports Corporation's mentoring and liaison officer Allen Craigie, Human Resources specialist Gail Williams, People, Community and Sustainability general manager Rowen Winsor, Organisational Development specialist Greg Seeds with trainees Janet Slattery, Shaquille Stow, Jymeekah Blackman, Kyeema Beezley, Tamera Fewquandie indigenous affairs Adviser Lee-ann Dudley, employee relations Advis

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation’s Cross Industry Operations traineeship program is continuing to flourish after adding five more trainees.

They are the third group to start since the program’s inception in 2016.

The enthusiastic trainees will complete placements with various GPC departments, gaining valuable skills in administration, warehouse operations, building services, parks and recreation and marine operations.

GPC acting CEO Craig Walker said the five new starters had an invaluable opportunity to learn under the guidance of skilled supervisors and mentors.

“We are absolutely committed to providing strong employment outcomes for our CIO trainees and look forward to helping guide them to create long term career pathways,” Mr Walker said.

“The program is designed to support the region’s future Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian South Sea Islander leaders in their journey from education and training to employment.

“Our traineeship is unique. It exposes the trainees to a vast range of roles and skills across GPC, while giving them an opportunity to tap into the knowledge of our employees with more than 40 years’ experience.”

The new starters have hit the ground running, starting with a six-week on-boarding and induction program, balancing corporate requirements with cultural leanings, while ensuring a strong focus on safety in the workplace.

GPC indigenous affairs adviser Lee-ann Dudley said the traineeship was about empowering emerging Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian South Sea Islander leaders, their families and community.

“Our trainees are encouraged to develop and grow their skills to make a positive change in their life and in the community they live in,” Ms Dudley said.

“I’m excited to see our third group commence with us. This is a continued commitment as part of our Reconciliation Action Plan.

“We are looking to launch our third RAP in the coming month, and I’m pleased Janet, Shaquille, Jymeekah, Kyeema and Tamera will be heavily involved in the unveiling.”

Trainees will move to their work areas on October 28.