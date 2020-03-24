Trainees conserving region’s natural areas

Lenice Chapman, T'Kaani Ngalu, 1, Samantha Malcolm, Conrad Ingra (supervisor), April Dunnett, Stanley Mason and Levi Hodges at Gidarjil Development Corporation's Skilling Queenslanders for Work graduation on March 21.

THE Gladstone area has fewer pest species and cleaner parklands thanks to the graduates of Gidarjil Development Corporation’s trainee program.

The program is part of Skilling Queenslanders for Work, run by the State Government.

On Friday, seven trainees graduated with a Certificate I in Conservation and Land Management.

Gidarjil employment and training manager Jayson Kokles said the trainees had spent time working in conservation and land management, working closely with Gladstone Regional Council and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

Mr Kokles said the group worked on foreshore redevelopment, the Tondoon Botanic Gardens and cleaning up Police Creek.

“They did a heap of work up the back of Byellee Wetlands restoring the bird-watcher huts and cleaning up the country and pulling out pest species,” he said.

“It’s really great for the environment and for Gladstone because you get these people who are keen to work on the country, fixing up what we’ve already stuffed up in regards to things like lantana.”

The graduates gained a variety of skills through the traineeship to help boost their job opportunities.

“The main thing they get out of it is the fact they come after being unemployed for more than a year and they lose heart,” Mr Kokles said.

“This gives them something to do, it’s worthwhile, they’re learning, earning and have a six-month pathway.

“You can see the pride build up in people’s faces.”

Every six months, Gidarjil recruits 10 trainees in conservation and land management.

Mr Kokles said the program had been fairly successful, with almost 70 per cent of participants getting jobs after graduation.