Trainee nurse one of six clotting cases linked to vaccine

A Brisbane trainee nurse is one of six new cases of blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Ellie Peacock, 18, a Victorian woman, 57, and South Australian man, 53, were confirmed to be linked, the Therapeutic Goods Administration confirmed.

It said the teenage woman received the AstraZeneca jab before recommendations were updated on April 8 to say that specific vaccine should only be give to people aged over 50.

A clotting case in a 79-year-old Victorian man has now been added to the tally after a review.

Two other cases in individuals aged over 70 were also likely to be linked, but more clinical information was required before it could be confirmed.

Just 24 blood clot cases have been recorded out of the millions of jabs delivered.

"So far about 2.1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered," the TGA said in its latest vaccine report.

"Overall, 21 of these cases are considered confirmed and three are considered probable.

"Three of the four cases reported as probable in last weeks' report have since been confirmed as TTS. The other case remains under investigation."

Ms Peacock was admitted to hospital with complications.

The nursing student, who works in a casual team exposed to potential COVID-positive patients, received her jab on March 31, just before the announcement that the vaccine was not recommended for under-50s due to clotting concerns.

Ellie Peacock

She returned to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on April 18 with severe throbbing and tightness in her calf.

An ultrasound failed to identify any blood clot, and Ms Peacock was sent home, with the pain later subsiding.

However she started suffering regular headaches, ignoring them until May 7 when she experienced severe pain near her collar bone when inhaling.

The teenager must take blood-thinning medication and antibiotics for at least six months while receiving blood tests every four days and regular CT scans.

The TGA confirmed today the vaccine was responsible for her condition.

Ms Peacock said she had had to convince doctors of a link between the vaccine and her condition, as her side effects did not fit the usual timeline.

"I just want people to listen to their bodies because no one knows it as well as yourself," she said.

Originally published as Trainee nurse one of six clotting cases linked to vaccine