Train services added to Covid alerts

Four Mernda line train services have been added to the exposure sites list. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

Four Melbourne train services have been added to the growing list of Covid public exposure sites in Victoria.

The Mernda line services were added on Thursday evening and join a list of more than 370 places and venues that have been visited by a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus.

The four services are:

Mernda Line, South Morang Station to Epping Station on May 24 from 4.31pm to 4.35pm;

Mernda Line, Epping Station to Reservoir Station on May 26 from 9.36am to 9.48am;

Mernda Line, Reservoir Station to Epping Station on May 25 from 9.06pm to 9.17pm;

Mernda Line, Epping Station to Reservoir Station on May 25 from 9.16am to 9.28am.

The health department said a confirmed case travelled on those trains and listed the services as tier 2 sites.

Those who were also on those services are required to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Masks are required to be worn on public transport. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

It comes after the department also added six bus routes in Melbourne’s north as tier 1 exposure sites on Thursday, with any passengers required to be urgently tested and quarantine for 14 days regardless of the result.

The same health advice was applied to anyone who visited Joeys Scouts Carlton on May 26 between 6pm and 7.30pm and anyone who visited Elite Swimming Ascot Vale on May 25 between 5.15pm and 6pm.

Victorians have been urged to check the state government’s website for the full and frequently changing list.

The latest local outbreak in Victoria has jumped to 61 cases. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

On Thursday night, every exposure site in Anglesea, on the state’s Surf Coast, was removed after two previously reported cases were reclassified as “false positives”.

But the health department said the Brighton Beach Hotel and the Metricon display home site would remain exposure sites because they were linked to other cases.

Three new local cases of coronavirus were revealed on Thursday, taking the total number in Victoria’s outbreak to 61.

Melbourne’s lockdown has been extended for seven days until 11.59pm on June 10 with only five reasons to leave home, while regional Victoria had restrictions eased overnight.

