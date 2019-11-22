UPDATED: Train and truck collide on rural CQ road

A truck and train collided on Gehrke Rd, Burua around 10:15am 22 November 2019

A TRUCKDRIVER was taken to hospital this morning after a train hit a garbage truck at Burua this morning.

A police spokesman said the truck rolled after colliding with the train on Gehrke road at 10.15am.

Police and paramedics arrived at 10.25am.

The train had to be split to allow access to the road and truck.

A nearby resident said he heard a loud crash before rushing to the scene.

"I grabbed a swag from the back of my car for the driver to lie on before emergency services arrived," he said.

A QAS spokeswoman said the driver was treated for shoulder and neck injuries and was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions.

Police are investigating.

More to come.