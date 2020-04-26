Menu
Trailer, longboards stolen from Agnes Water

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
26th Apr 2020 9:00 AM
GLADSTONE police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary that happened at Agnes Water in the last few months.

It is believed a person entered an isolated property on Rafting Ground rd sometime between January and early April and has stolen a number of distinctive items.

The burglary was reported to police earlier this month.

Stolen property includes:

  • A grey Sunset camper trailer bearing Queensland registration DU9042
  • A gloss white mini mal Mooloolaba long board, 8ft and 2 inches long
  • A light blue 1770 long board with a dark blue stripe, 8ft and 2 inches long
  • An Akubra Army hat, size 56

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the stolen property, or may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area to contact them.

If you have any information, please contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP2000552734.

