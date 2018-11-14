Trailer full of spirits to raise farmers' spirits

MIRIAM VALE: More than 2000 raffle tickets will be sold to raise funds for farmers' families.

MIRIAM Vale is hosting a raffle to raise funds for farmers' families in Aramac and the top prize is a booze-filled trailer.

Miriam Vale District Community Shed and Heritage Group treasurer Dawn Tattam said raffle tickets for five major prizes started selling more than two months ago, with the top prize being a trailer filled with $700 worth of wine and spirits.

With $3000 already collected and hopes to raise another $7000 by December, Ms Tattam said the funds would go to the families in time for Christmas shopping.

"We put five names in a hat and Aramac was the one that was drawn out,” she said.

"When people think of the farmers they're thinking of theanimals.

"We need to feed the children, the wife and the farmer himself because if we're not looking after them, how can they look after their animals?”

She said there were about 20 prizes to be won in total, including bottles of wine, meal vouchers, a cradle of rum, two single swags and a Weber barbecue.

Final raffle sales will be held from noon-6pm on Saturday at the Miriam Vale Hotel after the Miriam Vale Wood Chop, with tickets selling for $2 or $5 depending on the prize.

Those wanting to buy tickets before Saturday can phone Dawn Tattum on 0418776182.