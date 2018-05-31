Trail bikes, rescue chopper used in search for missing man
POLICE officers on trail bikes and a rescue helicopter are searching between Agnes Water and Turkey Beach for missing man Thomas Paynter today.
The Rockhampton man, 63, was last seen at a campground at Springs Rd, Agnes Water on May 21.
After appealing for public information on Monday, police started an extensive search for Mr Paynter today.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers were using trail bikes to search for Mr Paynter between Agnes Water and Turkey Beach.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is conducting an aerial search for Mr Paynter too.
The 63-year-old is believed to be travelling in a blue Toyota Prado, with the Queensland registration 296 XOL.
Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.
It is believed he is wearing a blue jacket, blue denim jeans and blue sneakers.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.