TRAGIC YEAR: Report shows number of fatal shipping incidents

RESCUE: 14 people were rescued after their boat, the MV Norval, caught fire off the coast of Gladstone last year.

FIVE people have died and six people have been hospitalised from incidents in Central Queensland waters in what has been described as a “tragic year” on the water.

The Marine Incidents in Queensland report by Maritime Safety Queensland, released this week, shows the extent of marine accident, pollution incidents and wreckage removed in 2019.

Across the state there were 18 fatalities, the highest annual number reported in 20 years.

In the Gladstone maritime region, which encompasses waters between Double Point Island and St Lawrence, there were 76 marine incident reports involving 89 vessels, 85 which were Queensland regulated ships and four domestic commercial vessels.

According to the report 18 people were injured in these 76 incidents including five fatalities and six hospital admissions.

Boat crash Fitzroy River.

The majority of incidents were either from grounding or collision with an object with 18 incidents each, following by 10 collisions between ships.

According to the report the number of pollution incidents more than doubled the previous year, jumping from eight to 17.

Twelve of these incidents occurred within the limits of three major trading ports.

The majority of pollutants from the incidents were diesel or unidentified at six incidents each, with the majority coming from commercial ships at six incidents.

As part of a War on Wrecks program, 51 vessels were removed from Gladstone district waters.

Maritime Safety Queenslands removed 29 of these, 21 were owner removed and one was by a partner agency.

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the findings of the 2019 Marine Incident Report marked a grim milestone for the state.

“Last year was the worst in Queensland for decades, in terms of the number of lives lost on the water,” Mr Bailey said.

“The number of reported marine incidents and hospitalisations last year was slightly down on the previous year, but sadly, there were four serious incidents that claimed multiple lives.

“Human factors were the significant contributor to most of these incidents, which frequently happened on smooth water, with good visibility in clear weather.”

Mr Bailey said the report showed boat users needed to pay more attention to safety messages and commit to routine use of lifejackets.

“Of the 113 people who have drowned during marine incidents in Queensland over the past 20 years, only five were known to have been wearing a lifejacket.

“The water safety message hasn’t changed over that time.

“Boat operators need to keep a proper lookout at all times and always travel at a safe speed.

“Most importantly, they must have enough lifejackets on board for everyone and make sure everyone knows how to use them.”

Marine Incidents in Gladstone waters breakdown:

Collision between ships 10

Grounding 18

Capsizing 4

Collision with object 18

Other incident 4

Flooding 5

Other – close call 2

On-board incident 4

Swamping 4

Person overboard 4

Fire or explosion 4

Collision with a person 2

Loss of ship 0

Water Ski incident 1

Pollution incidents breakdown:

Pollutant:

Bilge 0

Chemical 0

Diesel 6

Other 3

Other Oil 2

Unidentified 6