Firefighters rescue koalas from bushfire at Spicers Gap on Sunday
Firefighters rescue koalas from bushfire at Spicers Gap on Sunday
Environment

Tragic end for koalas rescued from bushfire

by Danielle O’Neal
19th Nov 2019 11:29 AM
A TRAGIC twist has seen the two koalas heroically rescued from bushfires in Spicers Gap on Sunday night euthanised.

The two koalas were brought by their Toowoomba-based carer to an animal hospital at 1.30pm on Monday and it was quickly realised they would need to be put down.

RSPCA spokesman Micheal Beatty said the two rescued koalas were euthanised due to non-fire related causes.

"The female was nearing the end of her life with a body score of one, and she also had reproductive cysts caused by chlamydia that meant she would never be able to be released back into the wild," Mr Beatty said.

"The eight-year-old male koala had retrovirus which also meant he would not make it," Mr Beatty said.

Mr Beatty said although the circumstances were saddening, it was still a good thing firefighters had rescued the koalas.

"Both of them were suffering," he said.

"If you'd seen the pictures of the male koala's body, the scabs were so bad they looked like burns, it must've been horrendous for him."

