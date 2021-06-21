Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Alan Lace allegedly fled into bushland after his car was intercepted by police.
Alan Lace allegedly fled into bushland after his car was intercepted by police.
News

Tragic sidelight to hunt for convicted killer

by Shae McDonald
21st Jun 2021 2:48 PM | Updated: 3:18 PM

A convicted killer remains on the run in Queensland as officers mourn the death of one of their own caught up in the chase.

Police stopped Alan Lace on the Bruce Highway at Maryborough, on the Fraser Coast, on Friday night after he allegedly removed his tracking device.

He ran into nearby bushland and is yet to be located.

Police dog Rambo was killed during the incident after he was hit by a car while tracking the fugitive.

Rambo was much loved by his handler, Sergeant Ian Grigoris, and the Fraser Coast community, where he was raised as a puppy. Picture: Queensland Police Media
Rambo was much loved by his handler, Sergeant Ian Grigoris, and the Fraser Coast community, where he was raised as a puppy. Picture: Queensland Police Media

Investigators believe Lace, who was convicted of murdering Margaret James at her Caboolture home in 1999, is likely still in the Maryborough area.

He also has links to the town of Childers so may have made his way there.

Members of the public are being urged to steer clear of Lace if they spot him.

Police believe he may be armed after officers located a large amount of drugs and cash in his vehicle.

Lace was given a life sentence for the murder of Ms James but has since been released on parole.

As a condition of his release, he was required to wear an ankle bracelet.

Lace is described as being caucasian, about 180cm tall, with a bald head and brown eyes.

Originally published as Tragic sidelight to hunt for convicted killer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ venues band together to support men’s health

        Premium Content CQ venues band together to support men’s health

        News “The support of these venues and the Central Queensland community helps us to provide crucial funding.”

        2000+ jobs to come from major Gladstone hydrogen project

        Premium Content 2000+ jobs to come from major Gladstone hydrogen project

        News The $1 billion Gladstone Energy and Ammonia Project (GEAP) is close to commencing...

        Council service relocated as footpath project continues

        Premium Content Council service relocated as footpath project continues

        Council News The centre was moved due to construction for the CBD Civic Precinct Footpath...

        ‘Strong’ gas smell reported outside Gladstone store

        Premium Content ‘Strong’ gas smell reported outside Gladstone store

        News Crews were called to a West Gladstone store after a “strong gas smell” was...