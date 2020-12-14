Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police and paramedics enter the Lifestyle Supports property at Diddillibah after a 29-year-old man was seriously injured when a ute crashed into water.
Police and paramedics enter the Lifestyle Supports property at Diddillibah after a 29-year-old man was seriously injured when a ute crashed into water.
Breaking

‘Tragic’: Man trapped in deep water crash fights for life

Felicity Ripper
14th Dec 2020 11:19 AM | Updated: 2:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 29-year-old man has suffered life-threatening injuries after he became trapped in a ute that crashed into water at Lifestyle Supports' Diddillibah property.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition after the "tragic" incident at the disability support facility about 2pm on Sunday.

A police spokesman said a 21-year-old man was driving the ute around the Eudlo Flats Rd property with two passengers on-board before they crashed into the "deep body of water".

Flash flooding wreaks havoc in peak-hour washout

Young man killed in wet weather crash tragedy

Acting Superintendent Jason Overland described the incident as tragic.

"There is a lot of sensitivity around this," Act Supt Overland said.

A man in his 20s is in a critical condition after the car he was in crashed into a dam.
A man in his 20s is in a critical condition after the car he was in crashed into a dam.

The driver and a 19-year-old man in the front passenger seat were able to get out of the ute before it completely submerged.

The 29 year old in the back seat was trapped for a short time before he was pulled out through the rear window.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

The Daily has reached out to Lifestyle Supports for comment.

More Stories

crash dam diddilibah disability support editors picks lifestyle supports ute crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Not so merry Christmas drinks

        Premium Content Not so merry Christmas drinks

        Crime Work Christmas celebrations ended poorly for Shaun Gary Cooper.

        • 14th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
        A warning for Callide, Fairbairn dam users

        Premium Content A warning for Callide, Fairbairn dam users

        News The same warning is in place for those using Cania Dam.

        • 14th Dec 2020 1:52 PM
        Roofer in Biloela court on drug-driving charge

        Premium Content Roofer in Biloela court on drug-driving charge

        News Daniel David Francis Smith-Nancarrow was intercepted by police at Monto.

        GPC receives international recognition for safety

        Premium Content GPC receives international recognition for safety

        News “The accreditation is a fantastic achievement for GPC’s pilot services and a...