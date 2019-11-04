Menu
A man lost his life along the Isis Highway last night.
TRAGIC: Man and horse die in horror hwy crash

Jessica Mcgrath
4th Nov 2019 7:45 AM
A MAN has died after his vehicle hit a horse along the Isis Highway last night.

The 73-year-old Gatton man was travelling west along the Isis Highway, near Kullogum, at 9.30pm on Sunday, November 3.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the man's Ford Falcon hit a horse on the road near Kullogum before hitting a tree.

The driver was the only occupant of the car and died at the scene.

The horse also died.

The Forensic Crash Unit is currently investigating the single vehicle traffic crash, which occurred about 15km west of Childers at Kullogum last night.

Motorists experienced lengthy delays along the Isis Highway last night due to the serious crash.

South Burnett

