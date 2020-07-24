TRAGIC LOSS: ‘Judy put her heart into everything she did’

BEAUTIFUL PERSON: Judy Christian with husband Lucas and children Peta and Shaun.

BROTHERS Kangaroos AFL players will wear black armbands this weekend to honour the life and mourn the loss of a much-loved member of their club family.

Judy Christian, 45, lost her battle with cancer on July 20.

She leaves behind husband Lucas and children Peta and Shaun.

Brothers president Cam Wyatt said Judy was a beautiful person who would be sorely missed.

"Judy put her heart into everything she did, and what she did contributed greatly to the growth of our club over the years," he said.

"She was very friendly and she treated everybody the same. I never heard a bad word said about her.

"She was a wonderful supporter of our club and we appreciate everything she did."

Cam knew Judy for about 14 years and played footy alongside her husband Lucas in the reserve grade ranks.

He said players would wear black armbands in Saturday's games as a sign of respect, and Judy would also be remembered at the club's annual Tony Clifford Memorial Day on August 29.

Cam said Judy was a strong advocate for breast cancer research and a staunch supporter of Brothers' annual Ladies Day, the proceeds of which were donated to the McGrath Foundation.

The businesses for whom Lucas and Peta work - TKO Pest Control and the Fix Factory - donate the pink socks the players wear on the day.

This year's Ladies Day is on Saturday, September 5.

Cam urged club members and those who knew Judy to donate to her chosen charity, the Breast and Prostate Cancer Association of Queensland.

"She fought a brave battle but it's so very sad to see her go," he said.

"Her incredible spirit will live on in her family and the wonderful contribution she made to the Roos community."

A celebration of Judy's life was held yesterday (Thursday) at Nerimbera Memorial Gardens.