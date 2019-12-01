Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tragedy strikes as two killed in horror smash

by Danielle O’Neal
1st Dec 2019 7:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

TWO PEOPLE have died at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash north of Townsville on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash at Black River Road in Black River at 8.40pm.

A 20-year-old male and a 48-year-old female died at the scene.

Both were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

The Bruce Highway was closed in both directions heading towards the Black River Bridge and was expected to remain closed for several hours overnight.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

The crash occurred in the same segment of the Bruce Highway that claimed the life of a 36-year-old Mount Louisa man in July, when his vehicle collided with an oncoming truck.

More Stories

crash death editors picks townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former volunteer, sex offender fined for unreported contact with child

        premium_icon Former volunteer, sex offender fined for unreported contact...

        News The veteran and former volunteer was convicted in 2018 of maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship with his granddaughter.

        Struth! The theme for 1770 Festival has been revealed

        premium_icon Struth! The theme for 1770 Festival has been revealed

        News Get your pluggers and cork hats out, this street parade is going to be a big one. ...

        BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: A rose as lovely as any flower

        premium_icon BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: A rose as lovely as any flower

        News ONE of the most beautiful birds that can be seen on the Curtis Coast is the...

        PHOTOS: Celebrating Christmas at Spinnaker Park

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Celebrating Christmas at Spinnaker Park

        News Staff and clients of Encompass Allied Health got into the festive spirit with a...