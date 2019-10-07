Horror rollover claims life of 18yo Southbrook man

Police at the scene of a fatal crash at Southbrook.

Police at the scene of a fatal crash at Southbrook. Kevin Farmer

UPDATE 1.15PM: Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a horror rollover which claimed the life of an 18-year-old Southbrook man.

The man was the sole occupant of a Toyota LandCruiser dual-cab ute which rolled on a gravel road south of the township.

A passing motorist made the grim discovery about 7.15am, with police working to establish the young man's movements before the rollover.

Inspector Paul James said the Southbrook man was ejected from the vehicle in the crash, with the LandCruiser landing on top of him.

The man died at the scene.

Inspector James said police were speaking with a number of people in an effort to establish the man's movements overnight.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Police investigate fatal crash: Police are trying to establish the time of an horrific single-vehicle crash which claimed the life of a man early this morning.

UPDATE 9.30AM: Police are trying to establish the time of an horrific single-vehicle crash which claimed the life of a man early this morning.

Toowoomba police Acting Sergeant Will Goodwin said a worker in the area made the tragic discovery about 7.15am.

However it is unknown what time the crash occurred on the rural road south of Southbrook, he said.

"Sometime in the early hours of this morning, a single-vehicle crash has occurred on this road which has resulted unfortunately in the death of a male," Acting Sgt Goodwin said.

"Unfortunately investigations are still in their very early stages and we're still investigating all those matters as to the time and the actual cause.

"One of the local workers around here has found the vehicle and contact (police) and we have attended from there."

Acting Sgt Goodwin said while the man killed on the horror crash was yet to be formally identified, he was believed to be from the local area.

The Toyota LandCruiser dual-cab ute was left on its roof off the gravel road near a bend.

The Forensic Crash Unit remains at the scene and is investigating the crash.

EARLIER 7.30AM: A man has died in a single-vehicle rollover south-west of Toowoomba this morning.

Emergency services are on scene of the crash at Southbrook reported about 7.15am.

Initial reports indicate the vehicle rolled on the semi-rural road south of the Southbrook township, with the vehicle left on its roof.

Multiple emergency services including Queensland Ambulance, police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews remain at the scene of the crash.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics assessed a man with critical injuries at the scene but were not