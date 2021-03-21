Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

TRAGEDY: Driver killed in fiery Western Downs crash

Peta McEachern
21st Mar 2021 8:05 PM | Updated: 8:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A driver has reportedly died in a fiery crash near the town of Tara on Sunday, after a car rolled off an 100km/h road into an embankment and burst into flames.

The single vehicle crash occurred 10km out from the town on a small hill along Surat Development Road about 4.20pm.

FATAL: Single vehicle Tara crash on Surat Development Road on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Pic: Peta McEachern
FATAL: Single vehicle Tara crash on Surat Development Road on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Pic: Peta McEachern

A Queensland Police spokesman told Chinchilla News all they could confirm was that a person was in the car at the time of the crash - it is understood the driver was killed.

Ambulances and fire trucks arrived on scene a short time later - but it was too late.

The year 2021 is shaping up to be a horror year for road fatalities, with 57 people dying on Queensland roads just three months in - which is up from 22 this time last year.

FATAL: Single vehicle Tara crash on Surat Development Road on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Pic: Peta McEachern
FATAL: Single vehicle Tara crash on Surat Development Road on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Pic: Peta McEachern

The tragedy is one of several serious crashes on Queensland roads today.

Two people were in a critical condition following a crash on the D'Aguilar Highway, and there were reports of a second serious crash in Kinkuna.

More Stories

breaking news car crash car fires editors picks tara car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Claim your share of Gladstone’s $26.34m in lost super

        Premium Content Claim your share of Gladstone’s $26.34m in lost super

        News In the Gladstone region, 6064 accounts hold $26.34m in lost and unused superannuation.

        Women’s CQ Premier League competition kicks off

        Premium Content Women’s CQ Premier League competition kicks off

        News Gladstone Women’s first division 2020 premiers Central FC took on Rockhampton’s...

        Gladstone’s ratepayers cough up $12.9m in overdue rates

        Premium Content Gladstone’s ratepayers cough up $12.9m in overdue rates

        News Gladstone Regional Council’s outstanding rates of $14.2 million is the best level...

        Last week for Regional Arts and Development applications

        Premium Content Last week for Regional Arts and Development applications

        News The fund promotes the role and value of arts, culture and heritage as key drivers...