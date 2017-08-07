Tragedy at sea off Shoalwater

TERRIBLE: The US Marine Corps released images of the search for three people after an MV-22 Osprey crash on Saturday.

SEMPER Fidelis - always faithful.

It's the motto the US Marine Corps live by, and the two words thousands of people around the word are using to honour three Marines killed in a horror aircraft crash off the Capricorn Coast on Saturday afternoon.

Around 4pm, an MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft with 26 people on board launched from amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) off the coast of Shoalwater Bay, north of Yeppoon.

The aircraft, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, was on its final approach to the USS Green Bay when it crashed into the ocean at Pearl Bay, about 18km off the coast.

A major search and rescue operation was immediately launched using the ship's small boats and aircraft and 23 Marines, most suffering serious injuries, were rescued.

One seriously injured Marine was airlifted to Rockhampton Airport by a Seahawk helicopter before being rushed to Rockhampton Base Hospital by Queensland Ambulance Service.

It is understood the other 22 people rescued were treated on a war ship.

The US Navy and Marine Corps searched for three missing Marines late into the night and continued yesterday morning, however around 3am local time, they suspended the search and rescue.

In a statement issued yesterday, the USMC confirmed operations had shifted to a body recovery mission and the families of the those killed had been notified in-person.

"Operations have now shifted to recovery efforts. The next-of-kin for the three missing Marines have been notified,” a USMC spokesperson said.

"The transition comes after teams led continuous sustained search efforts supported by aircraft and ships.

"As the sea state permits, recovery efforts will be conducted to further search, assess and survey the area, in coordination and with assistance from the Australian Defence Force.

"All other personnel are accounted for and safe. Please keep these families in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The USMC said the recovery and salvage operations could take several months to complete, but can be extended based on several environmental factors.

"The circumstances of the mishap are currently under investigation, and there is no additional information available at this time.”

With three people confirmed dead and a further 23 injured, the is potentially the worst military accident in Australia since the 1996 Townsville Black Hawk tragedy which saw 18 servicemen lose their lives.

The incident was the 10th known crash involving an Osprey, a tilt rotor aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter but flies like an aeroplane, since 1991, and the sixth since it officially came into service in 2007.

The 31st MEU is currently operating with the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group as part of the biennial joint US and Australian military training exercise Talisman Sabre.