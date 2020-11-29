Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A file image of Queensland police in Palmwoods.
A file image of Queensland police in Palmwoods.
Breaking

Tragedy as toddler dies at hinterland property

Laura Pettigrew
29th Nov 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A toddler has died suddenly at a property in Palmwoods, according to police.

Police and emergency crews rushed to the scene on Dunning St after receiving reports of an "unresponsive child" about 11am on Sunday.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics rushed the child to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with "lights and sirens".

But it was too late.

A police spokesman has told the Daily the two-year-old child has died.

Initial reports said a crime scene had been established but the police spokesman a short time later said the death was "not suspicious".

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics and the critical care unit attended the scene.

More to come.

More Stories

breaking news editors picks emergency toddler tragedy
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Partnership major boost for Gladstone’s hydrogen industry

        Premium Content Partnership major boost for Gladstone’s hydrogen industry

        News A partnership has been announced between Stanwell and Japanese industrial gases company Iwatani Corporation.

        Agnes Water man bitten on face by dog

        Premium Content Agnes Water man bitten on face by dog

        News The man in his 30s was taken to Bundaberg hospital.

        GALLERY: Rosella State High formal 2020

        Premium Content GALLERY: Rosella State High formal 2020

        News Gladstone’s Rosella State High School Year 12 graduates for 2020.

        Tens of millions worth of CQ coal caught up in China standoff

        Premium Content Tens of millions worth of CQ coal caught up in China...

        News In October, 407,000 plus tonnes of coal was exported from Gladstone, as 82 ships...