'Tragedies': Why beachside region needs Today Show's coverage

THE cost of bringing the Today Show to Agnes Water is worth it, according to Gladstone region's Mayor Matt Burnett.

Breakfast TV favourites Karl Stefanovic and Lisa Wilkinson will film the Today Show from the Seventeen Seventy foreshore next Tuesday morning.

Breakfast TV stars film live from Gladstone region

It will be huge exposure for the region, with 3million tuning into the show every morning.

Attracting the show to the region was a collaborative effort between Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce, Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited and Gladstone Regional Council.

Patrick Woods

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said attracting the Today team was a joint-funded effort.

"There's a cost involved ... But whatever the investment is, it's worth it," Cr Burnett said.

The visit is part of their We Love Australia campaign which starts on Monday at Cairns. Joining Karl and Lisa will be Richard 'Dickie' Wilkins, Sylvia Jeffreys and Natalia Cooper.

Cr Burnett said the Agnes Water region needed the promotion.

"Getting in and out of Round Hill Creek is difficult and Seventeen Seventy has had their tragedies," he said.

"Right now they need the tourism boost because that's what it survives on."

During their visit to the region dog trainer Chris de Aboitiz will attempt to beat the world record he set earlier this year, by catching a wave on his stand-up paddleboard with 26 dogs.

Mr de Aboitiz, Seventeen Seventy's avid surfer, stand up paddle boarder and dog trainer, will also feature on one of most watched real estate shows in America, House Hunters this Friday.

The show, with an estimated 10 million viewers per episode, follows Mr Aboitiz and his partner Elle as they search for the perfect Agnes Water home for $700,000.

DCTC president Amber Rodgers said the Today Show feature would help boost domestic tourism in the region.

She said it would showcase a variety of the area's natural assets, like its beaches and national park, and some of the popular tourism activities.

Describing it as a "mass promotional opportunity" she said the timing was perfect, with school holidays on and the town's triathlon not far away.

Cr Burnett said Cr Desley O'Grady originally floated the idea to bring the Today Show to Agnes Water.