Traffickers' daughter 'at risk' if sentenced to prison

THE child of two convicted drug traffickers has narrowly avoided jail after her lawyer told a court it would put her client at "significant risk”.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told a courtroom on Friday her client, Lindsey Ann Rosemary Mastroieni, hadn't "had much of a chance at life” with drug dealers for parents and two of her former partners murdered.

Mastroieni pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to one count of stealing and one count of wilful damage.

While explaining her client's mitigating factors to Magistrate Dennis Kinsella, Ms Ditchfield said her client's former partner and father to her children was murdered in prison in 2009.

Then in 2010, Mastroieni's fiancé fell victim to a "hot shot” a lethal hit of drugs administered by someone else - and also died, Ms Ditchfield said.

Ms Ditchfield told the court a man and woman were both serving life in prison for that offence.

She said as a result, putting Mastroieni in jail would put her at "significant risk”.

Ms Ditchfield said even if Mastroieni was not at the same jail as her fiancé's attackers, she would still be at risk.

"There are always contacts,” Ms Ditchfield said.

Mastroieni was caught stealing a pair of thongs from the Caltex service station at Agnes Water on November 16, 2018.

But she had another encounter with police when she and a male attended an address in Gladstone on February 1, 2019 and damaged a car.

Ms Ditchfield said there was "background to the offending” and the damaged car belonged to a woman Mastroieni knew.

Mastroieni and her male co-accused were drinking together when they received a message revealing their respective partners were having an affair together, the court was told.

The victim was Mastroieni's co-accused partner and she had been in a secret relationship with Mastroieni's partner.

Ms Ditchfield said the pair "made a very foolish decision”, attended the address and damaged the car.

The court was told the female victim made a habit out of starting relationships with Mastroieni's partners.

"Every time my client turns around it seems this woman is with another one of her partners,” Ms Ditchfield said.

The court was told Mastroieni intended to live with her father who was living the "quiet life” near Townsville.

Mr Kinsella imposed a four month jail term but gave Mastroieni immediate parole.

Mastroieni was ordered to pay $580 compensation. A conviction was recorded.