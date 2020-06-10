Menu
An ice trafficker has been given immediate parole after a court was told of his 'nightmarish' time in jail.
Crime

Trafficker walks free after ‘nightmarish’ time in jail

Danielle Buckley
10th Jun 2020 3:31 PM
AN ICE trafficker has been given immediate parole after a court was told of his "nightmarish" time in jail.

Micah Brandon Hale, 26, faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and a raft of driving offences.

The Redcliffe bricklayer was busted with 4.8g of ice after police stopped him at a Mango Hill BP in October 2018.

Hale was also caught driving unlicensed in an unregistered Mitsubishi Magna with false number plates.

FALL FROM GRACE: Speedway racer's stint in drug syndicate

'Lock your doors': Woman's shocking carpark encounter

He was released on bail but in August 2019 police officers were called to a traffic accident and found Hale riding a stolen motorbike unlicensed.

A search of his phone revealed that while on bail he had been trafficking "street level amounts" of ice over four months to 14 people.

Crown prosecutor Aleksandra Nikolic conceded that Hale did not make a significant profit from his trafficking and was a long-time user himself.

Hale's defence barrister said his client would not want to breach his parole because prison had been a "nightmarish" experience.

The court heard Hale had been assaulted, threatened and had little contact with his family while in prison due to coronavirus restrictions.

Justice Peter Flanagan said the nine months Hale had spent on remand must have had a "salutary effect" on him.

He noted Hale was still young and "deeply remorseful" for his offending.

Hale was sentenced to three years' jail with immediate parole and was disqualified from driving for two years. - NewsRegional

