Trafficker sentenced over ‘bizarre’ home invasion

Joshua Ray Dean Beddow was sentenced to six years’ jail for drug trafficking and the home invasion.

A DEALER was living with a crippling addiction to ice when he trafficked drugs and pulled off a bizarre home invasion involving a small wooden bat.

Joshua Ray Dean Beddow faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to almost 20 charges including drug trafficking, assault, break and enter and a long list of driving offences.

The court was told that at the height of his addiction, the Ipswich father of two would take up to 2g of ice a day and trafficked "street level" amounts of methylamphetamine and marijuana over three months in 2017 to support his habit.

In December 2017, Beddow donned a balaclava and broke into a Newtown unit where three men he knew were.

He beat one with a small wooden bat before stealing $250.

Justice Peter Flanagan labelled the robbery as "bizarre offending".

"The home invasion ... cannot be described as anything but unsophisticated," Justice Flanagan said.

"One of the men in the unit armed himself with a small wooden bat ... you began to wrestle ... in the course of which a balaclava was removed.

"You disarmed (the man) with the bat and used the bat to strike him, causing bruising and abrasions."

Beddow also pleaded guilty to a raft of summary charges including riding his motorbike unlicensed, riding uninsured and while under the influence of drugs.

The court was told that Beddow was a qualified arborist who had a rough childhood and had developed an "out of control" drug addiction.

Beddow's defence team said he had taken positive steps in his rehabilitation and had begun reconnecting with his family who would support him to be drug-free.

Justice Flanagan sentenced Beddow to six years' jail and he was disqualified from driving for two years.

After serving just more than two years' in jail already, Beddow was granted immediate parole. - NewsRegional