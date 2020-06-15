Traffic offender takes up cycling

A Gladstone woman with a number of traffic charges has bought a bike to help stay fit.

Katiya Ursula Marsh, 42, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to driving without a licence; drug driving; drink driving; authority required to possess explosives; fail to take reasonable care to dispose of syringe; contravene police direction; dispense, obtain, prescribe, sell or use a specified condition drug; possess property suspected of being acquired for the purpose of committing a drug offence; possess utensils and failure to appear.

The prosecution sought 12-18 months probation to include conditions of attending alcohol and other drug services and being drug-free.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client’s problems with drugs started when she was in a short-lived relationship with her now ex-partner.

He said Marsh had started riding a bike to help keep her fit.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey commended Marsh’s willingness to address her drug issues.

She was sentenced to 18 months’ probation, with no convictions recorded for the non-traffic offences.

For the traffic offences she was disqualified from driving for two years and nine months, and convictions were recorded.