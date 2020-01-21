Traffic nightmare as caravan rolls on Bruce Hwy
THE northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway are closed at Glass House Mountains after a caravan rolled near a major exit this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the crash, just past the Johnston's Rd off-ramp, at midday.
According to police, the road is closed between Johnston Rd and Royce Rd with a diversion in place at the Johnston Rd exit and then Steve Irwin Way.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two patients were assessed at the scene but no injuries were reported.
Queensland Traffic has advised lanes are reduced on the northbound lanes and delays are expected.
Witnesses at the scene say traffic has stopped and is unlikely to clear any time soon.
Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.