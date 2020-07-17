Traffic lights to be installed at notorious crash hotspot

The new traffic lights will be installed soon.

WORK is underway to improve safety at the intersection of Kirkwood Road and Dixon Drive in Gladstone.

Gladstone Regional Council has identified the need for traffic lights to be installed at the intersection, which has a history of traffic accidents.

Council contractors have begun work at the intersection with a practical completion date set for early September 2020.

Gladstone Region Councillor Rick Hansen, who represents GRC on the Transport Environment Advisory Group alongside Cr Desley O’Grady, said traffic lights would replace the stop sign at the T-intersection.

“The intersection of Kirkwood Road and Dixon Drive is frequently used by motorists as it connects to shops, residences, educational facilities and other businesses,” Cr Hansen said.

“Installing traffic lights will help control traffic flow and improve safety for all drivers.

“Electronic message boards are in place advising motorists of changed traffic conditions while the work is undertaken, and access to all businesses and residential areas will be maintained at all times throughout construction.”

The $676,000 project has been fully funded as part of the Australian Government’s Black Spot

Program.

For more information on the Australian Government’s Black Spot Program, or to nominate a black spot, visit https://investment.infrastructure.gov.au/infrastructure_investment/black_spot/.